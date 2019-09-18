Kevin Smith Calls Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell “Horror Heaven”

Rob Zombie’s latest film, 3 From Hell, was released in theaters this week for a three-night only event, and there’s one big name in Hollywood that’s a fan of the new movie: Kevin Smith. The director best known for Clerks and Mallrats caught the horror film earlier this week alongside his frequent onscreen partner, Jason Mewes. Despite 3 From Hell‘s poor reviews, Smith says it’s “horror Heaven” and recommends it to his Twitter followers.

“Last night, @JayMewes and I went to the premiere of the new @RobZombie flick #3FromHell and it was horror Heaven! This was 2 nights after I got to tell RZ that DEVIL’S REJECTS was a big influence on RED STATE. See it at the @fathomevents screenings TONIGHT and TOMORROW!,” Smith wrote.

Despite Smith’s endorsement, 3 From Hell was not met with the best response from critics. Currently, the film stands at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a 2 out of 5, saying you’ll be “sorely disappointed” is you’re looking for something fresh. However, “if you’re hoping to get their signature sadism, macabre wisecracks, and inventive insults, Zombie and the rest of the crew make good on those hopes.” You can read the full review here.

3 From Hell continues Zombie’s trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, and sees the return of Bill Moseley (Otis), Sheri Moon Zombie (Baby), and Sid Haig (Captain Spaulding). The first film in the trilogy focused on a family abducting and torturing a group of travelers. The follow-up film took Otis, Baby, and Captain Spaulding on the road to continue wreaking havoc. The second movie’s finale seemingly saw the death of the trio, but 3 From Hell confirms that they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

In addition to the core cast, 3 From Hell will also feature Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Tonight is your last chance to catch 3 From Hell in theaters. Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com/3FromHell. However, if you can’t make the movie’s last showing, it will already be available on Blu-ray next month.