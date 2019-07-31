Killer Klowns From Outer Space Returning to Halloween Horror Nights for Full Maze

At Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, visitors are often hoping to step into the world of their favorite films on a scale that only the annual attraction can accomplish. In hopes of appealing to the most attendees possible, the event often brings to life some of the most iconic franchises in the genre, allowing lesser-known films to be highlighted on a smaller scale. At last year’s event, the 1988 film Killer Klowns from Outer Space made its Halloween Horror Nights debut with a Scare Zone attraction, with the response to the film resulting in its return to this year’s event, with an upgrade to being featured in a full-blown maze.

Per press release, “Based on the cult 1980s film favorite, the Killer Klowns from Outer Space mazes will transport guests to the sleepy small town of Crescent Cove, taken over by a pack of murderous clown-like creatures. Guests will be lured by the sweet smell of cotton candy and ice-cream and find themselves in an otherworldly circus tent where they’ll come face-to-face with the crazed klowns and their sinister, side-splitting antics. As they make their way through the Big Top Space Ship, guests will witness diabolical klowns making cotton candy cocoons from unsuspecting victims and will realize the joke’s on them as they are next to become the gooey snack. From one shrieking klown to the next, the mazes will lead guests through the doomed community of Crescent Cove to an eerie amusement park closed for the season. Trapped in a terrifying funhouse full of killer klowns, guests will be left screaming as there’s no stopping this twisted three-ring circus.”

While it might surprise some attendees that the more obscure film is getting an entire maze, Senior Director – Entertainment Creative Development of the event Michael Aiello isn’t as shocked, as he described the property as one of his most sought-after titles.

“When we did the deal for Poltergeist I asked, ‘Hey, does [Killer Klowns] work too?’” Aiello recalled to ComicBook.com last year. “And [the studio] went, ‘Really?’” Aiello joked. “And when you see it tonight, it’s awesome. It is this awesome little concentrated Scare Zone, in a new spot this year. We’re using the lagoon show’s map projection on the buildings. So you’re seeing circus elements on all the buildings. And they look amazing. So I think if you’ve seen the movie you’re going to love it. If you haven’t, you’re probably scared of clowns. So it works.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase select tickets at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

