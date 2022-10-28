Last Night in Soho Director Edgar Wright Shares BTS Video of Bringing Complex Dance Scene to Life

One of the trippiest horror movie offerings of 2021 was Edgar Wright's Last Night in Solo, thanks in large part to its ambitious direction and filmmaking style, with Wright himself taking to Twitter to show off how one of the film's more impressive sequences was pulled off. The sequence saw the actors Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith all performing an intricate dance together, which also required the camera crew to precisely coordinate together to pull off the experience without having to rely on visual effects in post-production. Wright shared the video to celebrate the first anniversary of the film's debut.

"As a Halloween treat for the 1st anniversary of [Last Night in Soho], check out this side by side of the Cafe De Paris single shot dance with 2 witness camera angles detailing the amazing choreography & camerawork. A scene like this doesn't work without a great crew working together," Wright shared on Twitter.

As a Halloween treat for the 1st anniversary of @lastnightinsoho, check out this side by side of the Cafe De Paris single shot dance with 2 witness camera angles detailing the amazing choreography & camerawork. A scene like this doesn’t work without a great crew working together. pic.twitter.com/QFJAhWMwT3 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 28, 2022

The film is described, "Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

Given how long fans waited to see the film, it almost seems like a shock that it's only been a year since it landed in theaters. The film was initially slated to hit theaters in September of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, earned multiple delays before ultimately debuting 13 months later. Adding to the anticipation of the film's release was that it was a straightforward genre effort as opposed to his films in the Cornetto Trilogy, with each entry into the series being a blend of both humor and genre elements.

In addition to Last Night in Soho hitting theaters last year, Wright also released The Sparks Brothers, a documentary looking at the longevity and diversity of the musical group Sparks. Stay tuned for details on Wright's future projects.

