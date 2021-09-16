Last Night in Soho Gets New Poster

After a number of delays and fans having to wait more than a year from its initial release date, Last Night in Soho has finally had its world premiere and will be landing in theaters later next month, with the psychedelic thriller getting an all-new poster. This new poster reflects not only the neon-soaked settings that audiences have seen in the film’s trailers and teasers, but also hints at the duality of Thomasin McKenzie’s character, who finds herself living in two disparate decades. Check out the new poster below before Last Night in Soho lands in theaters on October 29th.

The film is described, “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…”

Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

Wright has been a favorite among genre fans for years, with his Spaced sitcom lampooning all corners of pop culture and the nerdier aspects of fandom, with his film Shaun of the Dead becoming a breakout success not only for being a genuinely compelling zombie movie, but also for parodying tropes seen in previous undead outings. His next two films, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, similarly satirized the action and sci-fi genres, respectively, while also being genuine love letters to those filmmaking styles.

As if any new film from Wright wasn’t exciting enough, Last Night in Soho marks his first foray into making a straightforward thriller without any satirical components, with the filmmaker previously describing what inspired the all-new tale.

“The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho,” the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

