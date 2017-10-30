Latest ‘Amityville Horror’ Sequel Fails to Make $1,000 in Opening Weekend

Amityville: The Awakening, the latest from the disgraced Weinstein Company, grossed just $742 on Saturday, October 28 at 10 locations, as pointed out by Variety. There are no missing commas: the movie earned less than a thousand dollars. Even for a limited one-day release, that’s bad — especially with horror hit maker Jason Blum (Insidious, The Purge, Get Out) listed as producer.

The PG-13 horror wasn’t helped by its debut on Google Play, where it can be streamed for free until November 8. In Amityville: The Awakening, Belle (Bella Thorn) and her family move into the world famous house that once belonged to the DeFeo family, the site of several grisly murders. Belle and her family are somehow unaware of the house’s notoriety, and are subsequently haunted by a demonic entity (which, bare minimum, should make the listing somewhere between “three baths” and “spacious backyard”).

Director and writer Franck Khalfoun’s film sat on the shelf for two years before The Weinstein Company decided to blow the dust off and release it via Google Play. Originally scheduled for a January 2015 release, the movie was pushed back to April 2016 and again to January 2017. It was pushed back again to June 2017, until it was learned on September 21 the film would see an exclusive, limited-time release on Google Play. Word of the final delay came just two weeks before the Harvey Weinstein scandal shook Hollywood, which resulted in Weinstein being ousted from the company.

Amityville: The Awakening is the latest attempt to cash in on “The Amityville Horror,” following a 1977 book and the original 1979 movie that starred Margot Kidder and James Brolin as Kathy and George Lutz, a pair of newlyweds contending with malicious spirits plaguing their seemingly idyllic home. The movie earned $86 million at the box office, leading to MGM’s 2005 redo that starred Ryan Reynolds and Melissa George. That iteration brought in $108 million worldwide, making the “earnings” of The Awakening that much more pitiful.

Thorne stars alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time) and Cameron Monaghan (Gotham). Amityville: The Awakening is currently available to stream for free on Google Play.

