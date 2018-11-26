‘Legacies’ Star Teases Some Major Ties to ‘The Originals’ in Future Episodes

With Legacies being the third chapter of the story begun in The Vampire Diaries, fans of The CW series have wondered how many Vampire Diaries and The Originals characters might make their way back to Mystic Falls. While fans shouldn’t expect Damon and Elena showing up anytime soon, according to series star Danielle Rose Russell that doesn’t rule out some familiar places.

“We’re on the same stages, so there are a couple of sets from The Originals that we’re going to revisit very soon,” Russell told TVLine. “In a few more episodes, you’ll see some very familiar locations.”

For those unfamiliar, The Originals was set in New Orleans, the city that The Vampire Diaries antagonist Niklaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) returned to at the end of Vampire Diaries‘ fourth season finale. The Originals centered around the Mikaelson family as well as the supernatural politics of New Orleans, something that ran deep in the series as the Mikaelson family had a long history with the city — one that wasn’t always appreciated by its witch and werewolf residents.

As for characters from The Originals and The Vampire Diaries, those appearances might be a little harder to come by. Thus far, Legacies has seen the return of two Vampire Diaries favorites, Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig) and Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen) though there is one character fans would love to see — Josie and Lizzie’s surrogate mother, Caroline Forbes (Candice King).

“Caroline gets mentioned quite a lot,” series creator Julie Plec said in an interview. “Her absence gets mentioned a bit as well in that she’s been such a good mother so why isn’t she here? And there’s a little bit of a long-term mystery attached to that we will slowly unravel, but the girls take after their mom. She’s a good person, who as a teenager, wasn’t always a nice person. So we get the ying and the yang of Caroline and Alaric and, of course, Jo, their biological mother. Whatever DNA she has left them with his twirling around. Let’s not forget these girls are related to Kai Parker by blood, so there’s danger there, too.”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.