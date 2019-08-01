Jared Leto up to Play Serial Killer in The Little Things

Between Suicide Squad‘s Joker, Blade Runner 2049‘s Wallace, and his upcoming titular role in Morbius, Jared Leto has become no stranger to dark and sinister roles. According to a new report from Variety, the actor is set to add another to his resume, with the crime thriller The Little Things. The report indicates that Leto is in early talks to join Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in the Warner Bros. film.

The story follows a burned-out Kern County, Calif. deputy sheriff named Deke (Washington) who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective (Malek), to reel in a wily serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

If Leto’s deal becomes a reality, he would be portraying the movie’s serial killer. Production is set to begin this fall.

There is a bit of an irony to Leto potentially taking on this role, as the actor has previously been candid about whether or not he was being “typecast” as villains after playing the Joker.

“Yeah, I think there was a week that I got an offer to play four of the most notorious bad guys that you could ever imagine.” Leto revealed in a 2017 interview. “I think it was like Charles Manson and, you know, the guy from Waco–you know, basically the most evil of the evil. I thought, maybe I should play them all, and just make a box set and be done with it.”

Who knows? Maybe The Little Things could be part of that box set. Some have been hoping that another DC film could also be a part of it, especially since Leto has been pretty candid about whether or not he could return as the Joker.

“I love the Joker.” Leto explained in 2017. “He’s a great character and really fun character to play. But it’s a big universe, and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there… You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. There are other films that are in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

“I would definitely play the Joker again,” Leto admitted in a recent interview. “It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.”

Are you excited to see Leto join The Little Things? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!