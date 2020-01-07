Locke and Key Actor Reveals When the New Trailer Is Coming

The new trailer for Locke and Key is on the way. Coby Bird, who plays Rufus Whedon in the Netflix series, revealed the news with a post on Twitter. “Tomorrow the trailer for @lockekeynetflix comes out!” Bird tweeted. “@SherriSaum1 plays my mom and I can’t wait for you all to see Ellie and Rufus when the show premieres on February 7th!” The show is heading to Netflix after a series of false starts at other networks and platforms. Lock & Key is a horror tale based on the IDW Publishing comics that follows a family that moves into their ancestral home, the Keyhouse, after a tragic death. They then discover that the house hides magic they never could have suspected.

At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Locke & Key co-creator Joe Hill reflected on the show’s tumultuous road to television. It began with a pilot in 2010, then became a planned film trilogy before reverting to a television project with a pilot order from Hulu. Hulu passed on the pilot, and it ultimately found its way to Netflix.

“[Producer] Carlton Cuse picked up Locke & Key after it fell apart at Hulu, and Netflix said they love this story and they’d love to get us a shot to do it,” Hill said. “The show is wrapped, all 10 episodes have been shot. I’ve seen the first eight episodes and it’s like TV crack. It just runs really hard…The best thing that could’ve happened is Hulu not going through with the show. Every time we’ve gone back to the drawing board the show has become more itself, more tapped into the spirit of what’s going on in the comics.”

Hill also suggested that there will be some changes to the story, some to make the transition to television a smooth one and other to keep fans of the comics on their toes.

“We talked about a couple of changes, and I suggested a few to keep readers of the comic off-balance,” Hill said. “It’s true to the spirit of the story, true to the spirit of the characters. I don’t always want everyone who read the comics to always think they’re going to know what’s going to happen.”

As described by Netflix, Locke & Key “is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

Are you excited about the Locke & Key trailer? Let us know in the comments. Locke & Key debuts on Netflix on February 7th.