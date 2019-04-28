Lupita Nyong’o Makes Apt Game of Thrones and Us Comparisons

Tonight is a big night for Game of Thrones fans! The long-awaited Battle of Winterfell is upon us, which means fans will finally find out what will happen with the Night King and his army of the dead. Many people have been posting theories, fan art, and more about the upcoming episode, and one apt comparison to Jordan Peele’s Us is garnering lots of attention. Originally posted by Lupita Nyong’o, the star of Us who is also featured in both Black Panther and Star Wars, this Twitter thread shows the similarities between the Night King and Us‘ tethereds.

Coming to think of it, the Tethered (#UsMovie) and the White Walkers (#GameOfThrones) have quite a bit in common:

1. They come in silence but not in peace

2. They won’t stop until they kill errrrrrrrrybody

3. They wear block colors pic.twitter.com/skChsjmZfW — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) April 28, 2019

As you can see, Nyong’o mentions what makes these characters similar. Here’s the full list:

The actor continued the thread with what makes the characters different (because it’s good to be fair).

“1.#TheTethered don’t send out Save-The-Dates – they make surprise visits

2. #TheTethered: About that fire/#WhiteWalkers: About that ice

3. #TheTethered: friends of PETA/#WhiteWalkers: not so much”

What do you think about Nyong’o’s observation? Tell us in the comments!

As the next episode of Game of Thrones approaches, fans are eager to find out what will happen with the Night King and his army of the dead when they reach Winterfell. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell are scarce, we finally learned last week what the Night King really wants. During the last episode, Bran Stark revealed that the Night King is after an endless night, which means he needs to kill Bran/The Three-Eyed Raven in order to erase his living memory of the world.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST, and Us is still playing in select theaters.

