Malignant Soundtrack Getting Vinyl Release From Waxwork Records

The latest horror film from James Wan, Malignant, arrives in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend, with fans who have already checked out the unsettling experience now having the opportunity to score the film’s soundtrack on vinyl from Waxwork Records. The score was crafted by Joseph Bishara, who previously delivered the unsettling soundscapes for films like Insidious, The Conjuring, and The Prodigy. With Malignant being the first film from Wan that wasn’t based on established mythology since 2013’s The Conjuring, fans are thrilled with his return to embracing stylish, original flourishes, which includes a compelling score. You can pre-order the Malignant score from Waxwork Records now before it ships early next year.

Per press release, “Waxwork Records and WaterTower Music are proud to present Malignant Original Motion Picture Score by Joseph Bishara. Malignant is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7). The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.”

“Joseph Bishara is an American composer, music producer, and actor best known for his work scoring films such as Insidious, The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Prodigy. He is known for his avant-garde style and unique approach to instrumentation and composition that suits horror films particularly well. Bishara disregards horror film score conventions by employing gut-wrenching string dissonance, haunting electronics, and sudden crescendos.

“Bishara’s Malignant score offers his distinctive style of disquieting strings, pulsing electronics, droning synths, and haunting sound design. Waxwork and WaterTower Music are thrilled to present Malignant Original Motion Picture Score by Joseph Bishara as a deluxe 2xLP featuring Blood Red with Gold Blade and Cold Blue Splattered Vinyl, oldstyle tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating, a 12″x12″ insert, and original custom key art.”

Malignant Original Motion Picture Score Features:

The Complete Score by Composer Joseph Bishara

2xLP Blood Red with Gold Blade and Cold Blue Splatter Vinyl

Old-Style Tip-on Gatefold Jackets with Satin Coating

12″x12″ Insert

Original Custom Key Art

You can pre-order the Malignant score from Waxwork Records now before it ships early next year. Malignant is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

