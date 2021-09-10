New Trailer for James Wan's Malignant Released

James Wan, director of Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring returns to his horror roots with the highly anticipated new original horror thriller Malignant opening in theaters and debuting on the same day on HBO Max on September 10th. Now, ahead of the film's release, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. have released a new trailer, giving audiences their best look yet at the chilling project.

In Malignant, Madison (Annabelle Wallis) is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, but her torment worsens as she comes to discover that the horrifying waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. You can check out the new trailer for yourself in the video above. In addition to Wallis, Malignant stars Maddie Hasson (Mr. Mercedes), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach), Jake Abel (Supernatural), McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel), and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It). Bisu co-wrote and executive produced the film with Wan, and other producers include Wan's Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear. In an interview last year, Wallis said that she thinks the film is "something very special" and spoke about the collaborative process of working with Wan.

"Oh yes! Oh my god. I mean, I think we have something very special," Wallis revealed in an interview last year. "I think it’s genre-bending. I think it’s so brave. It’s so original. I just haven’t read anything like it. And you know, again, I’m at a place in my life and my career where it’s time to be brave. It’s time to push. And James Wan, we worked together on Annabelle, which was the first time I ever came to America. And then, he watched The Loudest Voice, and he said he loved my work. So, he was like, 'I wrote this part for you, Annabelle. Let’s collaborate.' I think I’ve found in him such a wonderful collaborator, and I know that we will continue working together for years to come. He’s kind, and he’s so good at what he does."

"And I think it’s really going to be something that audiences are pretty wowed by because it’s a real passion project for him," Wallis continued. "So, I’m very excited. Yeah, let’s see! That’s what good art and good cinema is. You kind of throw it out there, and then you don’t know how people are going to react. That’s the exciting thing, you know."

Malignant opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max on September 10th.