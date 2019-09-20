Mark Hamill Shares Video of Chucky Dog that Will Even Delight People with Pediophobia

If you suffer from Pediophobia, it means you have an extreme fear of dolls, and everyone knows there is no doll more terrifying than Chucky. Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, recently voiced the iconic doll in the latest Child’s Play reboot, which was released earlier this year. Earlier today, Hamill took to Twitter to share an adorable video of a dog dressed up as Chucky, and it’s so cute that even folks who have trouble looking at a Child’s Play poster will enjoy it.

If this is what they’re planning for a @ChildsPlayMovie sequel… I’M IN!!! 🔪🔪🔪 https://t.co/eb63KdPGNr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 20, 2019

“Chucky costume for dog? Take my money, please. #horror #horrorfans,” @FavoriteHorror tweeted.

“If this is what they’re planning for a @ChildsPlayMovie sequel… I’M IN!!! 🔪🔪🔪,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“OHHH, Mark, I would LOVE to hear your scary doggy voice haha. Errrr Arfff!,” @HamillSkywalkr wrote.

“I know I’m supposed to be scared, but I’m laughing my ass off,” @WayneSisk1 added.

“He’s got the crazy eyes down for sure,” @taawli pointed out.

While this film shares the name and core concept of the original movie, it makes some major deviations from the source material, with those differences ultimately being what excited Hamill.

“They sent me the script, and I thought the crucial element that was different from the original – which I liked, and I’m a huge fan of Brad [Dourif]’s interpretation – is in this one, Chucky has a different origin,” Hamill shared during a press event earlier this year. “So, it’s not the soul of a serial killer, [it’s] that someone deliberately goes in and alters his operating system and takes off the safety measures. So, he was really like an innocent child, really just learning from what goes on around him. That was crucial… Also, the age of the boy; he was like five or six [in the original]. Gabriel [Bateman] plays a character who’s a young teenager, and that was a fundamental difference from the original.”

The new Child’s Play was directed by Lars Klevberg, written by Tyler Burton Smith, and based on characters created by Don Mancini. In addition to the voice of Hamill, the film features Aubrey Plaza as Karen, Gabriel Bateman as Andy, and Bryan Tyree Henry as Detective Mike Norris.

Child’s Play will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 24th.