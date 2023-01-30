Mayfair Witches: Beth Grant on the Significance of Carlotta's Own History With Lasher in "Curiouser and Curiouser" (Exclusive)

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches hits its halfway point this week on AMC and AMC+ with the series' fourth episode, "Curiouser and Curiouser", finally delivering Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) directly into the Mayfair family due to the death of her biological mother, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) at the end of episode two and a disorienting encounter with Lasher (Jack Huston) in episode three. While this week's episode is very much about Rowan meeting the family thanks to Deirdre's funeral and wake, there's also quite a bit about Carlotta Mayfair that's revealed in the episode as well. Up until now, all viewers have seen of Carlotta has been framed through her relationship with Deirdre, but "Curiouser and Curiouser" takes us deeper into Carlotta's own story and history with Lasher and according to Beth Grant, who brings Carlotta to life in the series, it's Carlotta's own history that makes her relationship to Rowan even more complex.

Warning: spoilers for the fourth episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, "Curiouser and Curiouser", beyond this point.

In this week's episode, while sitting with Rowan at the Mayfair House during Deirdre's wake, Carlotta reveals that she was approached by Lasher when she was just eight years old. However, instead of being seduced by Lasher, Carlotta rejected him and has been trying to protect the women of the family ever since. As Carlotta explains it, protecting the family — and Rowan — is what has driven her actions ever since, including sending Rowan away as a newborn. When asked by ComicBook.com in a recent interview how the revelation that Carlotta was also approached by Lasher to be his witch at one point impacts her relationship with Rowan, Grant said it was complex.

"Well, I think that it's complex. And speaking only for myself as a woman who is conflicted in many ways about her sexuality, about her power, I feel that she wants to protect Rowan in every way that she can that's why she gets her out of New Orleans," Grant said. "She doesn't expect her to come back, but here she is. I mean, how great is Alexandra Daddario? I mean, to look into her eyes, to work with an actress like that, she's so easy to love that I feel there's a maternal quality and a protective quality."

Grant also had high praise for Lasher actor Jack Huston, acknowledging the attractive qualities Huston brings to the mysterious and somewhat sinister entity before explaining that despite Carlotta's rejection of Lasher, there's some lingering attraction — if nothing else, to the power — and thus, some conflict.

"I think that even though she rejected him, there probably is viscerally an attraction to him," she added. "And so, I think that when she sees Rowan, she's very protective, but also conflicted because she understands the power of him."

What is Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches about?

The series is based on Anne Rice's trilogy of novels, Lives of The Mayfair Witches. The series synopsis is as follows: "Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.