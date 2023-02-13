Mayfair Witches Star Teases Things Get Complicated for Rowan and Ciprien Going Forward

Last week's episode of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, "The Thrall", saw Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) and Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) trapped in Lasher's (Jack Huston) manipulations at the Mayfair house, but the episode was also a turning point for their relationship. According to Chirisa, things are only going to get more complicated for the pair from here as the season enters its last three episodes this week.

"Issues of the heart are so complicated already, and everyone is doing it from a place of love," Chirisa told TV Insider. "When we do things from a place of love, where we don't understand that our actions may actually be hurting more than helping, a lot of times we tend to realize that when it's too late."

"With that situation in the house, and when they come out of it, they actually realize 'OK, we are on two different paths. We want the same thing, but how to get there is completely different,'" Chirisa added. "Intrinsically, they're both longing for a home and a place where they can have love, but the external circumstances of how to navigate that and get one to believe one's vision is where the conflict of interest starts to play out."

Chirisa also hinted that as the story continues, we may see Ciprien going a bit further away from what he's been taught by the Talamasca, an organization that is supposed to simply observe.

"To some degree, Cip does start to take things into his own hands," he said, adding that "from a Talamasca point of view, it could look like he is disobeying rules or has gone rogue. But I think in the grander scheme of things, he's trying to do what's best in the worst of the situation from work and from a love perspective. It's an interesting dichotomy that he faces, and he does what he can."

Will there be a second season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches?

AMC recently announced that Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has been renewed for a second season. Production on Season 2 of the series is expected to begin later this year in New Orleans.

"What a start to our Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with two series that are driving cultural conversation, attracting significant linear viewership and now stand as the top two new series in the history of AMC+," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, previously said. "We are grateful for the way fans have responded to these shows and to the creative teams that delivered on the promise of these stories and characters in new and highly engaging ways. Thanks to... the entire cast of 'Mayfair,' led by the remarkable Alexandra Daddario, for delivering an entertaining and highly watchable series and putting firmly in place another key foundational element of this dynamic universe."

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.