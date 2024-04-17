Melissa Barrera "Would Love" to Work With Jenna Ortega Again

Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega first worked together on Scream 5, appearing in the film and its immediate successor, 2023's Scream 6. Though neither of the actors will continue to appear in the franchise, Barrera tells us she thinks the duo will work together again someday, especially in a genre they're both very familiar with.

"I would love to work with her again. I do know that she does love horror, so it would probably be in something horror again that we would probably find each other again," Barrera tells us. "She's incredible, and she's genuinely a horror fan, so I know she's constantly looking out for these projects. I think if we were to do something together again, it would definitely be horror."

The two were once attached to appear in Scream 7, but Barrera was let go after sharing pro-Palestinian comments on her social media. Days later, Jenna Ortega also departed the project due to failed contract negotiations.

Without the two leads of the previous two Scream films, filmmakers have gone back to the earliest days of the franchise to bring back Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott.

"Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell shared on Instagram earlier this month. "It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could."

She continued, "While I've been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson"

Abigail is set to land in theaters on April 19th while Scream 7 has yet to set a release date.