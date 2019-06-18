Sandra Bullock Wins “Most Frightened Performance” at MTV Movie and TV Awards

One reason fans tune in to catch the MTV Movie and TV Awards is to see categories that more accurately reflect their interests, like Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performance, or Most Frightened Performance. While many awards shows overlook the accomplishments of the horror genre, MTV fully embraces its accomplishments both in movies and TV, highlighting the ways performances have to cope with horrifying encounters. This year’s nominees featured stars from the indie horror world, Netflix series, and the reboot of an iconic slasher franchise, though only one performance topped them all. Fans ultimately voted that Sandra Bullock in Bird Box provided the Most Frightened Performance.

Bullock was nominated against Alex Wolff from Hereditary, Linda Cardellini from The Curse of La Llorona, Rhian Rees from Halloween, and Victoria Pedretti from The Haunting of Hill House.

In the film, “When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in Bird Box, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier.”

When the film debuted on Netflix, it took social media by storm, making it one of more popular films on the streaming service last December. The film is based on a novel of the same name by Josh Malerman, who revealed earlier this year that he was writing a sequel to the hit book.

“In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl,” Malerman recalled to Esquire. “But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her.”

He added, “I wanted to get to know her even better. At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen,’ so it really was this warm feeling.”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.

