NECA Universal Monsters Ultimate Figure Line Adds The Bride of Frankenstein

NECA has launched a new figure in their outstanding Universal Monsters Ultimate lineup, and it's none other than The Bride of Frankenstein! The 7-inch scale figure is based on Elsa Lanchester's portrayal in the iconic 1935 film, and she's in color this time around. The figure includes bandages, a removable gown, two pairs of hands, and 3x interchangeable head sculpts.

Pre-orders for the Universal Monsters Ultimate Bride of Frankenstein figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 during the month of January 2023). Details about previously released figures in the collection can be found below.

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the classic Dracula film starring Bela Lugosi, NECA launched a 7-inch scale Ultimate Dracula figure featuring his likeness. In fact, Neca worked closely with the Bela Lugosi estate to produce the figure. The Ultimate Dracula figure features 3 interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, and al large bat. He's also ready to party with a wine bottle, goblets, candlestick, and a serving plate. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $34.99.

The Dracula figure follows the Invisible Man and a retro glow-in-the-dark 3-pack that includes The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein's Monster. The Universal Monsters Ultimate Invisible Man 7-Inch Scale Action Figure celebrates the 90th anniversary of Universal's sci-fi horror classic film starring Claude Rains (which was adapted from the novel by H.G. Wells). Accessories include interchangeable heads, interchangeable wrapped and gloved hands, goggles, nose, notebook, wig, and cup with straw. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99.

The Universal Monsters Retro Glow-in-the-Dark 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 3-Pack is inspired by the 1980s Universal Famous Mini Monsters toy collection, and includes 7-inch scale glow-in-the-dark figures of The Mummy, The Wolf Man, and Frankenstein's Monster. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $59.99. You can also get it here at EE in a case set of 15.

You can check out more Universal Monsters releases here at Entertainment Earth – including the TMNT crossover figures.