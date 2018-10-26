Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in November

As October winds to a close and with November right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in November, like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Good Will Hunting, and Green Room. Sadly, films like Amelie, Jurassic Park, and Up in the Air will depart the service when October arrives. See the full list of films arriving here and list of films leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in November, and, unfortunately, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ – Arriving 11/1

Dracula is one of the most iconic villains in all of history, though most film adaptations of the character relied on isolated environments with minimal characters to convey his terror. With this iteration of Dracula, fans were given the big-budget treatment of the character, becoming the defining adaptation of the novel for a generation.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula depicts the characters in multiple centuries, from Vlad the Impaler’s transition to the living undead in the 15th century to his daily activities in the 19th century. While his reign of terror is a core component, so are his many loves and romantic encounters, yet those often tie back into that pesky reign of terror.

This adaptation brought together top acting talent of the time, while also embracing advancements in special effects to deliver audiences the horrifying monster they had been longing for. Some elements of this film feel dated after more than two decades, though most of it feels surprisingly fresh.

‘Cape Fear’ – Arriving 11/1

Horror movie fans often default to thinking the remake of any well-known property is nothing more than a cash-in, forgetting that remakes like Cape Fear can be just as effective, and arguably more successful, than their predecessors.

After a convicted rapist leaves prison, he sets his sights on turning the public defender’s life who he blames for incarcerating him into a living hell. His intelligence about the judicial system allow him to terrorize the public defender’s family, all while remaining just out of reach of the law.

With acting talents like Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange, and with Martin Scorsese at the helm, the film is incredibly chilling, largely in part to how the terror feels entirely believable, due to the villain’s precise manipulation of the legal system.

‘Oculus’ – Leaving 11/1

While most families might look fondly on heirlooms, the same can’t be said for the main characters in Oculus. After a series of bizarre events plagues a family, the daughter draws the connection that the events began when a mirror was hung in their home. Tracing the relic’s history revealed that many horrible things happened to people who previously owned the mirror, leading her to believe that the houseware must be destroyed.

One of the most talked-about Netflix series is The Haunting of Hill House, which was developed by Mike Flanagan from a novel by Shirley Jackson. Fans of the new series will likely enjoy Oculus, one of Flanagan’s earlier efforts that blends family drama with the supernatural.

‘Cloverfield’ – Arriving 11/1

One of the most surprising events in the world of horror this year came from the release of The Cloverfield Paradox. Fans of the series knew the film was coming, but didn’t realize it would be debuting on Netflix hours after its first trailer debuted. For those of us wanting to see how the original 2008 film holds up, Netflix will make that task all the more easy for you.

A going away party is rudely interrupted when a massive monster begins to terrorize New York City, with the film’s heroes attempting to find safety in the sprawling metropolis.

What makes the film so effective is that a monster movie of this scale had never used the found footage style of camerawork before, which fully immersed the audience in the events, while the narrative planted countless seeds that fans explored tirelessly to discover more about the monster.

‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ – Arriving 11/1

In the mid-’90s, George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino were still considered burgeoning talents, with the duo both earning a cult following thanks to this gore-filled vampire romp from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.

As two brothers aim to avoid the law after a botched robbery, they kidnap a family and lay low at a roadside bar. Unbeknownst to them, this bar is a favorite of dozens of nearby vampires, turning the escapade into a bloodbath when the sun sets.

It’s no surpise that Tarantino and Rodriguez would reunite years later to deliver audiences Grindhouse, a tribute to the sleazier days of cinema, with this film being their unofficial homage to exploitation films, filled with blood, sex, and memorable one-liners.

‘Hellboy II: The Golden Army’ – Leaving 11//1

Director Guillermo del Toro developed a passionate genre following early in his career, thanks to a number of horror efforts, before he earned critical acclaim with Pan’s Labyrinth. Once he had the keys to the kingdom to deliver audiences any project he so desired after that film’s reception, he returned to his beloved Hellboy to craft this sequel.

When a mythical army prepares to wage war on humanity, it’s up to Hellboy, a demon raised by humans, to intervene before the world he loves is destroyed forever.

Hitting theaters next year is a new incarnation of Hellboy, which makes revisiting Hellboy II an opportunity to cherish the former narrative. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the character, this sequel is just as successful as the first and will help you get caught up on the character.

‘Green Room’ – Arriving 11/12

One of Anton Yelchin’s best, and last, performances is in this siege thriller about a punk band facing off against neo-Nazis.

When The Ain’t Rights are short on cash, they accept a last-minute gig at a club, only to discover it’s run by neo-Nazis. Desperate for cash, the band accepts the offer and aims to make a quick getaway, only to stumble into the club’s green room and witness a woman had been murdered. Locked inside, they have few options on how to leave the club safely, let alone alive.

Jeremy Saulnier has proven himself as one of the most compelling new directors, thanks in large part to this film and the way it captures a gritty realism of a lesser-known music scene. The film immediately hooks you in with its charming characters, only to guide you through the nerve-wracking experience.