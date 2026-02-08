One of the Most Bizarre Horror Movies Ever is Streaming Free (And We’re Still Waiting on a Sequel)

Throughout the history of horror, there have been a handful of movies that are so uncomfortably unhinged that they need to be seen to be believed. A new horror movie that just arrived to free streaming is one of those films. The 2014 A24 movie is one of the most bizarre and disturbing body horror films of the 21st century, requiring viewers to have a strong stomach and a high tolerance for psychological unease.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, we’re talking about Tusk. Director Kevin Smith’s black comedy body horror movie, inspired by a fake Craigslist ad, follows a narcissistic podcaster who is kidnapped by an eccentric retired sailor who surgically transforms him into a walrus, tusks and all, over the course of the film. The bizarre movie is now easier and cheaper than ever to stream. After it joined Tubi’s free streaming library on February 1st.

Kevin Smith’s Tusk Is an Unforgettable WTF Horror-Comedy That Needs a Sequel

Tusk is the type of movie that, by the time the end credits roll, will leave you sitting in silence and asking, “WTF did I just watch?” The entire movie is a surreal and disturbing experience as viewers watch as Michael Parks’ Howard Howe turns his victim into a grotesque modern-day monster and Justin Long’s Wallace Bryton is completely vulnerable as his prey. The forced, physical metamorphosis of Wallace, in some ways similar to The Human Centipede, delivers some of the genre’s most disturbing and grotesque body horror in recent memory. But that disturbing metamorphosis serves as a deeper exploration of human monstrosity, vanity, and the loss of identity.

Tusk really is one of those movies that has to be seen to be believed, and as one of A24’s first horror movies alongside the horror-adjacent Enemy and Under the Skin, it certainly left an impression. Although the movie was mostly a miss with critics and general audiences, holding just 45% and 36% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, it was an early indicator of A24’s willingness to embrace niche, high-concept, and weird genre cinema that has since defined the studio.

The movie is now firmly a modern cult classic in the body horror realm that is begging for a sequel. Although Smith previously a sequel was in the works and eyeing a 2024 release, that year came and passed without Tusk 2, and there’s been no further indication that a sequel is on the way.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi began February with a big expansion to its free horror catalog. The start of the month brought other horror favorites like Anaconda, The Fly, The Hills Have Eyes (2006), and Insidious: The Last Key. Other horror movies like Dark Harvest, Escape Room, Slayers, and When A Stranger Calls are also now streaming on Tubi after the February 1st additions.

