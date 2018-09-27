Must-See Horror Titles Coming to Netflix in October

As September winds to a close and with October right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service for the upcoming month.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in October, like Billy Madison, Empire Records, and Blazing Saddles. Sadly, films like Adventureland, Bad Boys, and Boogie Nights will depart the service when October arrives. See the full list of films arriving here and list of films leaving here.

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in October, and, unfortunately, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

‘The Shining’ – Arriving 10/1

Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel landing on Netflix gives fans an opportunity to fit in multiple repeat viewings or offer those unfamiliar an opportunity to experience the terror from the comfort of their own home.

Desperate for a job, Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes a job as a caretaker at a remote Colorado hotel in the offseason, bringing his wife and son along for the journey. The hotel is hiding many secrets, both in the real world and in a supernatural sense, sending Jack into a spiral of madness.

King famously disliked this adaptation of the source material for precisely the reasons why it works so well, which is Kubrick’s calculated and disorienting depiction of the family unraveling. The film also features one of Nicholson’s all-time great performances, which is just as impressive nearly 40 years later as when the film was released.

‘The Lost Boys’ – Leaving 10/1

A defining vampire film of the ’80s, The Lost Boys offers audiences a nostalgic trip through the decade with its performances and music.

When a mother moves her two boys to a new town in the aftermath of a divorce, the brothers are forced to find new friends, no matter what the cost. The older brother gets caught up with some rebellious peers and, hoping to fit in, unknowingly drinks blood and becomes one of the living undead.

Starring both Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, while accompanied by a quintessential ’80s soundtrack, the film combines both laughs and scares in ways that vampires films have been missing in the decades since, with the film offering both a creative vampire story and a blast from the past.

‘Apostle’ – Arriving 10/12

From the director of The Raid films and starring Dan Stevens, Apostle is currently building festival buzz ahead of its debut on the streaming service.

Richardson (Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined.

Reviews of the film have reported that Apostle leans more into folklore horror, evoking similarities to films like The Witch or The Wicker Man, delivering audiences a moody and atmospheric horror story that will send chills down your spine.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ – Arriving 10/12

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

From director Mike Flanagan, whose previous efforts include Gerald’s Game and Ouija: Origin of Evil, this is the third live-action adaptation of the source material. With previous adaptations being films, this new series’ longer running time will likely creep out audiences more intensely.

‘The Babadook’ – Leaving 10/14

Grieving over the death of her husband, a woman receives a mysterious book on her doorstep called “Mr. Babadook” which she mistakes for a children’s book. After reading the story to her son, a series of bizarre occurrences begin to unfold to the remnants of this family, as the ghoulish Mr. Babadook himself begins to manifest in their home.

Written and directed by Jennifer Kent, The Babadook saw the rise in terms such as “elevated horror” to describe films like this one, which offered audiences far more complex themes than seen in generic horror releases. Thoughtful and terrifying, The Babadook will go down as one of the best horror films of the decade, thanks in large part to the lead performance of Essie Davis.

‘V/H/S/2’ – Leaving 10/24

Films like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity saw many filmmakers cash in on the found footage trend, forcing films to find new ways to utilize the concept. With V/H/S/2, a successful union was found with the combination of the filmmaking format and the concept of anthology storytelling.

The mythology of the series explores the idea of bizarre events being chronicled on various VHS tapes, leading the viewer to wonder who created these tapes and what happened to the people who made them. From an investigation into an Indonesian cult to an alien attack, the vignettes offer viewers a wide range of creepy stories from some of the most compelling genre filmmakers in the game.

‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ – Arriving 10/26

A dark coming-of-age tale that follows Sabrina, as she wrestles to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting evil forces.

Following in the footsteps of the passionate response to Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a far cry from the sitcom fans loved in the ’90s. Leaning far more into the inherent darkness of a young witch, this new series looks to deliver both a sense of whimsy and some full-blown horror with this new take on the character. Fans of Stranger Things who are lamenting the series’ absence from this year’s Halloween programming might find solace in Sabrina.