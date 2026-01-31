Saw’s Future Will Return To The Golden Rule That Defined The Best Movies (And Fans Will Love It)

After 10 movies, all widely varied in terms of quality, Saw is heading back to the basics as the filmmakers have promised it will return to the “golden rule” that played out in the first film. The first Saw movie was released in 2004, from the creative team of director James Wan and Leigh Whannell. While those two filmmakers moved on to make several great movies away from the franchise, including Wan working for the DCEU with the Aquaman movies, the two men are returning to Saw for the next film in the series. They also plan to bring the movies back to the theme from the first movie.

In an interview with Isaac Feldberg, director James Wan talked about returning to Saw and the plans he has for the franchise. “I feel I have probably the freshest outlook. I feel I can come back to it with a new perspective whilst knowing that with this next movie I want to hark back to the spirit of the first movie,” Wan said. “One of the things I really want to do with this next Saw is make it scary again. I want to make a scary Saw—not just gory, but psychologically scarring, like what Leigh and I did in the first movie.”

Wan then explained what he and Leigh Whannell have planned for the next movies that are different from the last few Saw releases in the series. “Leigh and I both want to recapture the spirit of that first film and revisit Jigsaw’s philosophy, which is that he goes after people who don’t appreciate their lives,” Wan said. “If you’re a scumbag, but you appreciate your life, he doesn’t see you as someone who’s wasting your life, so I want to go back to what we touched on in the first movie with regard to that.”

Saw Is Going Back to the Basics

James Wan isn’t reinventing the wheel, though. The director said that he wants to honor what people who love the franchise have come to expect, but he also wants to try something fresh that fans haven’t seen before. It is very interesting to note that, as the series wore on, it was bad people getting what they deserved, which isn’t what Wan and Whannell wanted to do in the first film.

Even though the last movie, Saw X, received high praise, it had Jigsaw, John Kramer, getting revenge on people who were ripping off sick people to get richer, without considering the consequences. These people deserved the torture and pain that they received. Even in the few movies before that, it was bad people doing bad things, and Jigsaw’s disciples warped his beliefs and vision.

Now, James Wan wants to bring things back to the vision of Jigsaw, or whoever will replace him, by making people appreciate their lives through the most torturous and painful means necessary. Jigsaw took his first few victims in that original movie and made them make tough decisions to teach them a lesson that they needed to appreciate what they have, rather than take it all for granted. That change will alter what Saw turns into over the years, and should freshen up the franchise with better stories down the line.

