Netflix Developing Documentary Series About America’s Most Haunted Locations

When it comes to content with darker subject matter and creepy tones, Netflix isn’t one to shy away. The streaming service is home to various dark and horror-toned projects, such as the popular scripted The Haunting of Hill House and real life chills such as the docu-series Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Now, Netflix is taking things even spookier and heading on the road, developing a documentary series that will focus on and explore some of the most haunted locations across the United States.

As reported by Variety, the yet-untitled project is coming from Ron Howard and Brian Grazers Imagine Entertainment and is set to be directed by Joe Berlinger. Berlinger is also the director behind the previously mentioned Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes as well as the scripted film, the Zac Efron-starring Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Per Variety‘s report, the series will be a “gritty and meticulous study of some of America’s most notorious haunted locations.”

It’s not clear exactly which locations are in mind for this series, but there’s likely no shortage of places that the series could visit and dig into and while many of those locations have been the subject of other investigations into the creepy and paranormal, it will be interesting to see which locations the series chooses to dig into — especially if the series opts to explore lesser-known haunted places.

The announcement of this series comes from a larger report revealing that Imagine Entertainment has put together a slate of nearly 20 documentary feature and television projects to be distributed on Netflix as well as Showtime and Apple TV Plus. This all comes just over a year after Imagine put together its documentary unit, headed by Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein.

“Justin, Sara, and the Imagine team have quickly built a first-rate division working with many of the industry’s top documentary filmmakers. We’re excited about the rich and compelling series coming to Netflix and look forward to sharing these with our members around the world,” director of original documentaries at Netflix Gabe Spitzer said.

The haunted places docu-series does not yet have a title or a premiere date. Berlinger’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile are both now streaming on Netflix.

