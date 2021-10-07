Netflix Has Released a Brand New Slasher Just in Time for Halloween

Last month, Netflix revealed that it would be releasing a brand new horror (or horror-adjacent) movie every week leading up to Halloween at the end of October. Horror fans have enjoyed seeing all of the spooky new fare so far, and this week’s entry sees Netflix wade into the waters of the beloved slasher genre. The film is called There’s Someone Inside Your House, and it’s now available to stream.

There’s Someone Inside Your House is about a group of high school students who begin to be stalked and killed, which makes it sound like plenty of other slashers from throughout horror history. The hook in this new film arrives with its mysterious killer — or killers. Each of the students that falls victim to this killing spree is stalked by a killer that looks exactly like them.

For those who have always enjoyed classic teen slashers like Scream, or recent hits like Freaky or Happy Death Day, There’s Someone Inside Your House seems right up your alley.

The film stars The Walking Dead‘s Sydney Park alongside Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk. Patrick Brice directed There’s Someone Inside Your House, with a screenplay from Henry Gayden. The film is based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for There’s Someone Inside Your House:

“Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.”

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced There’s Someone Inside Your House for 21 Laps, with James Wan and Michael Clear producing for Atomic Monster. Brendan Ferguson, Emily Morris, and Judson Scott serve as executive producers, with writer Henry Gayden serving as co-producer.

There’s Someone Inside Your House is now available to stream on Netflix.