V Wars Star Ian Somerhalder Reads Fan Fiction About Himself

The only thing juicier than all that good vampire blood is the fan fiction about @iansomerhalder, so naturally, we had to show him some. #VWars pic.twitter.com/Cbeh6XSP8h — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 6, 2019

Ian Somerhalder stars in Netflix‘s new sci-fi horror series V Wars, based on Jonathan Maberry’s IDW Publishing comic book series. Somerhalder plays a scientist who finds himself at the forefront of a vampire outbreak. Bu before playing a scientist fighting vampires, Somerhalder played a vampire. He was Damon Salvatore on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. As a supernatural teen drama, that series had a lot of pent up energy that fans helped release in the form of fan fiction. To promote his return to the world of vampires, Somerhalder read some of that fan fiction in a new video that Netflix released online. Be warned, this material is not for children, as Somerhalder discovers. You can take a look above.

Somerhalder spoke to ComicBook.com about his return to the vampire genre. During the interview, he confessed to some apprehension about returning to the genre. “In all honesty, when my agent and manager brought this to me, of course, initially I went, ‘Guys, there’s no way that we can continue in this genre.’ And then they very quickly reminded me, as did my wife, that this was a completely different take,” Somerhalder said. “This was a totally different view of this genre, and it’s a grounded view with a best-selling author with five amazing books, and a graphic novel to back it up and to pull and mine from, and this character wasn’t a vampire. This character is a scientist, which, I wanted to be a scientist when I was young.

“After playing Damon Salvatore for so many years, all I wanted to do was to find and play a character that was grounded, who was a superhero, but his superpowers were just being a good dad. Just being a scientist, being a good husband. Because to me, man, scientists, great fathers, and good husbands are fucking superheroes. Because everything around them spreads in a positive manner.”

The first season of V Wars debuted on Netflix on December 5th. According to the show’s synopsis, in V Wars, “Dr. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these ‘vampires.’ Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.”

With Somerhalder, V Wars stars Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Kimberly-Sue Murray, and Sydney Meyer.

What do you think of Somerhalder’s fan fiction reading? Have you watched V Wars yet? What did you think? Let us know in the comments. The first season of V Wars, consisting of 10 episodes, is now streaming on Netflix.