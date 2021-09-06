New Chucky TV Series Poster Released

✖

Actor Devon Sawa today shared a new poster for Chucky, the Child's Play spinoff series set to premiere next month on USA and Syfy. Producers have promised Child's Play fans during a rececnt interview that they would love what he, star Brad Dourif, and creator Don Mancini have in store. During an interview in support of his series Channel Zero in 2020, Chucky producer Nick Antosca said that he was excited to be shouldering the responsibility of continuing the stories of the original Chucky. Dourif, who appeared in seven movies between 1988 and 2017 as the voice of the haunted doll, was not used in the recent theatrical reboot.

From the moment Dourif wasn't cast in the new Child's Play, fans were upset and rumors started to circulate that there were plans in the works to keep Dourif working in the original continuity even if the new movie was a big hit. The new one was a modest success, but there is no word yet on follow-ups. Meanwhile, longtime fans are anxious to see what the original team has in mind.

You can see the poster below.

Friends don’t let friends miss out. #Chucky comes to SYFY & USA Network on October 12. Be there!🔪 pic.twitter.com/KJQea4ffkv — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 6, 2021

"Over the years, I've heard that the consensus fan favorite among all the movies is Child's Play 2," Mancini told Entertainment Weekly over the summer. "I think one of the reasons for that is how Chucky looked in that movie and how the late director John Lafia, who passed away last year, shot Chucky. Our goal with the series was to bring Chucky's look precisely back to that. Tony Gardner and Peter Chevako (special effects artists responsible for creating the show's puppets) have done a great job. I think fans are really going to love that."

The official synopsis for the Chucky TV series reads, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network with the first episode dropping on October 12.