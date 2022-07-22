New Jordan Peele's Nope Video Highlights Creative Forces Behind the Camera

Universal Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes video for Jordan Peele's upcoming new film Nope, the horror movie that sure seems like it's about a bizarre alien invasion. The new featurette offers a glimpse of what it took to make Peele's new film, described by the studio as a a "new pop nightmare" and an "expansive horror epic," including interviews with not only the cast and Peele himself but also plenty of crew members that you don't normally get to hear from when it comes time to promote a movie. Though there aren't many plot teases to be found, it's worth a watch, and you can do that below.

"I tried to write a script I didn't know how to pull off, and then assemble the team to help me pull it off. Every single department is firing off these huge big swings," Peele says in the video. "My films are always personal. I think it stands apart from my other films and that it's a bigger adventure than I've ever tried to tell....Every day of this shoot we're making something new and special and something that is a testament to why I love movies, and I'll be talking about these days we made this movie forever."

Jordan Peele's Nope stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. The film co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld), Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

"I've always been attracted by the prospect of the movie I haven't seen before and what that could possibly be and that to me is in the spirit of movie making," Peele previously said of the movie at this year's CinemaCon. "I think after the reaction to Get Out, I was awarded this real privilege and this responsibility to try and make new films and trying to tell original stories that come from me, because I think that's what my fans want. That's what my fans tell me they want. So until somebody stops me or tells me I can't...my plan is to bring these new ideas and bring these dreams and bring these nightmares to the big screen."

