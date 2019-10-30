Nicki Minaj Reveals Bride Of Chucky Halloween Costume

Everyone’s getting into the Halloween spirit, and that definitely includes Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper loves going all out for the holiday, and this year she’s embracing more of a horror vibe, teaming up with her husband Kenneth Petty for a Bride of Chucky photoshoot and costume set. Minaj has a black leather jacket, blonde hair, and a blue glistening corset and skirt, while Petty is sporting Chucky’s trademark blue overalls, a red hat, and a colorful striped shirt and red shoes. The first photo has him kneeling down and handing something to Minaj, which turns out to be a finger with a ring on it.

That’s certainly one memorable proposal, and you can check out the photo along with its caption below. The photo was taken by Pol Kurucz, while hair was done by Kellon Deryck. Makeup was applied by Joyce Bonelli and the rings were created by Rafaello and Co. “#BrideOfChucky by @polkurucz hair by @kellonderyck makeup by @joycebonelli styled by @benjicarlisle our rings by @rafaelloandco”

The second photo features Minaj and Petty embracing and smiling for the camera, but each one has their bloody knife ready to go in case things go bad. That photo includes the caption “📌 Sleeeeeeze 📌”.

After that, the next photo has both sitting in the snow and sharing a quiet moment together, though there’s blood on Minaj’s outfit and in the snow, so something must have gone down here.

The last post is actually an animation of Petty giving the ring on a dismembered finger to Minaj, and you can check that out below.

“But I’ll say, #BrideOfChucky it’s child’s play 🎃 by @polkurucz our rings by @rafaelloandco.”

Minaj went all out for this costume, but the duo also teamed up for a Harley Quinn photo set, which has Minaj taking on Margot Robbie’s version of the character. Minaj has the Daddy’s Lil Monster shirt and Harley’s trademark baseball bat, and there’s a pink skeleton laying in the snow next to a gravestone behind her. Petty can be seen in another photo donning a Joker costume.

