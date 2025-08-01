Nightmare On Elm Street 7-Film 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is a Steelbook Collector’s Dream (Updated)

One of the biggest Blu-ray releases this past Halloween season was the arrival of Wes Craven’s iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street on 4K Blu-ray for the film’s 40th anniversary. The film introduced Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger to audiences, and is widely regarded as one of the best horror films of all-time. Now it looks as though fans will get an even bigger treat for Halloween 2025 in the form of a 4K box set. Pre-orders first launched last month, but we now have a proper look at the Amazon exclusive box set (4000 unit limited edition) and the standard edition releases along with a confirmed release date of September 30th. Additional information can be found below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The limited edition, individually numbered Amazon exclusive 4K Blu-ray box set that will include the first 7 films in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise on 4K Ultra HD and Digital for the first time. It will also include a pair of 3D glasses and a numbered certificate of authenticity. To top it all off, All 7 films will be packaged separately in Steelbooks and bundled together in a Steelbook Library Case. As noted, a standard edition has also been added as an option, and is also available to pre-order here on Amazon. The Amazon exclusive edition was sold out at the time of writing, and it may not return given that only 4000 were made. That would be a shame because the cover for the standard 4K box set is pretty lazy in my opinion.

Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Box Set Films:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (199 4)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake (2010) are not included, which isn’t surprising.

Special features on this set appear to be legacy.

You can pick up the standard 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street here on Amazon and here at Walmart. However, the 4K Steelbook edition is the one to get, and is it is currently in-stock here on Amazon. Special Features on the 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street are as follows: