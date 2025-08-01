When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Horror

Nightmare On Elm Street 7-Film 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is a Steelbook Collector’s Dream (Updated)

The 4K Blu-ray A Nightmare on Elm Street 7-Film Collection launches on September 30th. 

One of the biggest Blu-ray releases this past Halloween season was the arrival of Wes Craven’s iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street on 4K Blu-ray for the film’s 40th anniversary. The film introduced Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger to audiences, and is widely regarded as one of the best horror films of all-time. Now it looks as though fans will get an even bigger treat for Halloween 2025 in the form of a 4K box set. Pre-orders first launched last month, but we now have a proper look at the Amazon exclusive box set (4000 unit limited edition) and the standard edition releases along with a confirmed release date of September 30th. Additional information can be found below.

The limited edition, individually numbered Amazon exclusive 4K Blu-ray box set that will include the first 7 films in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise on 4K Ultra HD and Digital for the first time. It will also include a pair of 3D glasses and a numbered certificate of authenticity. To top it all off, All 7 films will be packaged separately in Steelbooks and bundled together in a Steelbook Library Case. As noted, a standard edition has also been added as an option, and is also available to pre-order here on Amazon. The Amazon exclusive edition was sold out at the time of writing, and it may not return given that only 4000 were made. That would be a shame because the cover for the standard 4K box set is pretty lazy in my opinion.

Nightmare on Elm Street 7-Film Collection 4K Blu-ray

Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Blu-ray Box Set Films:

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
  • Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
  • Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
  • Freddy vs. Jason (2003) and the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake (2010) are not included, which isn’t surprising.
  • Special features on this set appear to be legacy.

You can pick up the standard 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street here on Amazon and here at Walmart. However, the 4K Steelbook edition is the one to get, and is it is currently in-stock here on Amazon. Special Features on the 4K Blu-ray edition of A Nightmare on Elm Street are as follows:

  • NEW 4K REMASTER OF THE UNCUT AND THEATRICAL VERSIONS OF THE FILM*
  • Ready Freddy Focus Points
  • Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Ronnie Blakely, Robert Shaye, and Sara Risher.
  • Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin.
  • Alternate endings
  • The House that Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror
  • Never Sleep Again: A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares
  • Languages: English, Spanish, Parisian French
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, Parisian French
