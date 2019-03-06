One ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Fan Has Their Freddy Krueger Glove Confiscated by the TSA

Travelers are often left confused when trying to remember which items can and can’t be transported in your carry-on luggage, with the TSA often happily reminding us what is prohibited. Last spring, the agency took to their Instagram account to remind their followers that gloves with knives attached to the fingers, a la Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, aren’t allowed on board, even if the pointy ends are covered in tape.

The account shared an image of the realistic glove while reminding, “It’s safe to sleep on Elm Street again. Freddy lost his glove at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). He got burned after forgetting to take it off before going through the TSA checkpoint.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Travelers are allowed to keep such an item in their luggage, though they can’t bring it in their carry-on, with the TSA noting, “If you find yourself needing to travel with your razor glove, please pack it in your checked bag.”

The person responsible for the TSA account even dropped more Nightmare on Elm Street knowledge, adding, “While worn out fedoras and tattered green and red sweaters are discouraged in the fashion world, they are permitted at TSA checkpoints.”

Sadly, this is the only Nightmare on Elm Street content fans can settle for currently, as there have been no official plans announced for the series to move forward in any capacity. With the 2010 reboot being a financial and critical disappointment and with original star Robert Englund having revealed he doesn’t think his body can endure the physical aspects of playing the character again, fans are left to speculate about what could be the next chapter in the franchise.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street series.

How would you like to see the franchise return? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!