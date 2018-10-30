Heather Langenkamp Would Love to Star in Another ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

Heather Langenkamp became a defining “Final Girl” in the horror genre, proving her character’s resiliency and quick-thinking to defeat a slasher villain in A Nightmare on Elm Street. The actress starred in two sequels and, were a new film to come together, would gladly take part in it.

“I’m sitting here like any other scream queen in Hollywood, hoping that they revive their franchise,” Langenkamp shared with Entertainment Weekly. “I’m not alone! I know of lots of other horror heroines who have this little bit of spring in their step thinking about the chance of perhaps being in [new versions of] the movies that they helped make famous as young people. It’s kind of crazy, but it’s definitely something I would love to do.”

After starring in the original film, Langenkamp returned for A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors. In New Nightmare, she played a fictional version of herself, an actress haunted by the specter of her on-screen rival that somehow begins to terrorize her in real life.

The last film in the franchise was 2010’s remake, though Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, recently reprised his iconic role for an episode of The Goldbergs. The actress revealed that she wants to see a new movie come together not only for her own character to come to life, but also Englund’s.

“You know, [Englund] travels the world making fans happy with his presence and his charm,” Langenkamp revealed. “I think he’s probably the best advocate for how important Freddy is in our horror community, how Freddy Krueger changed the genre to be this incredible juggernaut of money-making for Hollywood. I do believe that Robert Englund and all the ’80s monsters really changed film history and I think they deserve even more recognition than they get. If the way to do that would be to have a Freddy movie for Robert Englund at this incredible point in his own life, I think it would be fantastic.”

The 2010 remake of the franchise failed to ignite excitement with fans or critics, with the film becoming a disappointment for horror fans. No details about a planned sequel have emerged, though, with Halloween being one of the biggest horror debuts of the year, we won’t be surprised if this results in excitement around other ’80s properties. As far as Langenkamp is aware, there are still no plans for a new entry in the series.

“I haven’t [heard anything about a new film],” the actress admitted. “I certainly keep up with friends at New Line Cinema, and so I would expect if Warner Bros. or New Line Cinema — whoever — would put something like that together, I would imagine that I would know. So, the fact that I don’t know leads me to believe that it’s probably not in the works.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

