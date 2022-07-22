Jordan Peele Addresses Major Nope Fan Theory About Mysterious Character

As if Jordan Peele's filmmaking sensibilities aren't impressive enough, he is also a master of marketing, making sure that audiences only get hints of his projects before they are fully unleashed to the public. With Nope, for example, audiences noticed that IMDb listed actor Michael Busch as playing a figure known as "Nobody," only for this character to be absent from the theatrical cut. More than merely being an IMDb error, Peele himself noted that fans weren't entirely off the mark for speculating about the character's significance, hinting that there are explanations for that character on the horizon. Nope is out now on Digital HD.

"People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what's going on," Peele shared with The New York Times. "The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."

The Nobody character isn't entirely absent from Nope, as they do appear in one of the film's trailers, though that appearance is brief and does nothing to explain how they could potentially have fit into the overall story. Understandably, to have been cut out of the theatrical release entirely, they couldn't have been too integral to the experience, but Peele's comments hint that they might end up having more significance than audiences expected.

During his conversation, Peele also addressed another confounding element about Nope that has become the focus of much debate. During a flashback to the tragedy on the set of Gordy's Home!, a lone shoe is seen standing on end, seemingly defying gravity, igniting conversations about what could have caused such an event.

"It's the question I get the most, which kind of makes it the question I'm least inclined to answer with anything defining, at least at the moment," Peele expressed of the scene. "But I can say, from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character. It is about a moment that changes something within you."

When pushed about ever getting more details, Peele confessed, "You're not."

