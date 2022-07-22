Nope Gets Peacock Streaming Release Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As 2022 winds down, there are still some big movies to look forward to and a lot of fan favorites that people are still reflecting on. Jordan Peele's Nope hit theatres earlier this year and was a hit among critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and a 69% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "work of art." Nope is currently available on Digital HD, and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this month. Next month, the movie will also be available to stream on Peacock.

If you want to watch Nope on Peacock, you only have to wait another month. The movie will be hitting the streaming site on November 18th. In addition to the film, Peacock will also stream "a robust and intimate look at the making of Nope with a new documentary." The doc is set to feature interviews from cast and crew as well as include behind-the-scenes footage. You can check out Peacock's teaser for the movie's streaming release below:

What Is Nope About?

You can read the official description for Nope here: "Jordan Peele reimagines the summer movie with Nope, an expansive epic of uncanny science fiction. Following their father's shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair's efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk, and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West ... and from show business itself."

"Nightmares have this uncanny valley. They have this surreal, liminal space that I just love," Peele previously told Comicbook.com. "I love when something's creepy in a way you almost don't even know why, but it just is. And so, you know, when I have a really juice nightmare, it's in that tone. And that's what it is. That's what I'm doing. I'm taking some of the way some of these things intersect in my psyche in a very dark way, trying to turn them into a story."

Nope is now available on Digital HD and is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th. The movie will also be streaming on Peacock starting November 18th.