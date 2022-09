Nope Home Video Details Revealed, Including Hour-Long Documentary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest enthralling adventure from acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele, Nope, is coming to Digital HD next week, and as if getting to revisit the film isn't exciting enough, the release will include a number of special features to help unravel the complex nature of the narrative. Included in the release will be deleted scenes, gag reels, and featurettes about designing the threat of the film, though it will also include an hour-long documentary that dives into all of the film's mysteries. See the complete breakdown of the film's featurettes below before Nope lands on Digital HD on September 20th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.

Per press release, "Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) unleashes his latest spine-tingling thriller with Nope, a mysterious sci-fi pop nightmare available to own for the first time as a Collector's Edition on Digital September 20th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, this 'spellbinder that keeps pushing boundaries' (Peter Travers, ABC News) will have you never looking at clouds the same way ever again. The exclusive Collector's Edition comes filled with more than 90 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content, including a revealing documentary that dives deep into the film's rich DNA and Peele's extraordinary vision; an exploration into the conception, design, and execution of entity 'Jean Jacket'; deleted scenes, a gag reel and more taking audiences behind the scenes of the out-of-this-world adventure.

"Featuring an incredibly talented and dynamic ensemble cast, Nope is written, directed, and produced by Jordan Peele and showcases outstanding performances by Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Emmy Award winner Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Scream Queens), Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead), Michael Wincott (Basquiat, What Just Happened), and breakout star Brandon Perea (The OA).

"Jordan Peele reimagines the summer movie with Nope, an expansive epic of uncanny science fiction. Following their father's shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair's efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk, and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West ... and from show business itself.

Bonus features are as follows:

Shadows: The Making of Nope - Unpack the meaning of Nope with Jordan Peele. Secrets are revealed with this 56-minute immersion exploring the film's unanswered questions, taking you on an intimate journey inside every aspect of production and offering a detailed look at Peele's revolutionary filmmaking process.



Nope lands on Digital HD on September 20th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.

