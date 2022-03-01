Jordan Peele’s Nope Gets New Poster

As if the content of Jordan Peele’s films isn’t compelling enough, the marketing materials for each unsettling experience also manage to engage with audiences, with the all-new poster for his upcoming film Nope building excitement for the outing while also perplexing fans. With the film’s first poster teasing that something disturbing was happening in the sky, the film’s first teaser echoed those ideas, as this latest poster once again hints at something ominous coming from the sky, this time depicting a horse that has taken flight. Check out the all-new poster for Nope below before the film hits theaters on July 22nd.

Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

While the promotional materials for the new film might have us believe there is an otherworldly threat coming from the skies, given the ways in which Peele has managed to circumvent expectations, we likely won’t find out what’s really going on until the film hits theaters. Of course, the official description reflecting that this is a new take on a “summer movie” will surely excite fans, as its concept might borrow a familiar formula before going in unexpected directions.

Whatever the premise might be, we should surely expect some cultural commentary to also play into the plot of the film.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade,” Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

Nope lands in theaters on July 22nd.

