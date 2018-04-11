Joe Hill’s ‘NOS4A2’ Getting 10-Episode Adaptation on AMC

Writer Joe Hill has had his share of ups and downs this year in the world of TV adaptations, with some stories being abandoned while others move forward. Hulu may have passed on the adaptation of the author’s Locke & Key, but AMC announced that it would be developing his novel NOS4A2 into a 10-episode series.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill revealed in a statement. “I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC’s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the novel, Manx abducts children and transports them to his horrifying “Christmasland” in which his victims can seemingly be happy forever. McQueen has abilities that allow her to see things across space and time, with a covered bridge allowing her to visit these locations. When Manx abducts McQueen’s son, it’s up to her to confront the figure from her past once and for all.

“I loved Joe Hill’s fantastic book from the moment I read it, and look forward to continuing to work with Joe, AMC, and Tornante on this exciting material,” O’Brien added.

The series is set to debut in 2019.

Locke & Key, on the other hand, is in a more difficult situation. Director of last year’s IT, Andy Muschietti, helmed the pilot episode of the comic book adaptation, with Hulu ultimately passing on the project. There is still hope for the project, as IDW Entertainment will host screenings of the pilot for other streaming networks in hopes of finding a new home for the series.

This is the second live-action adaptation of the story, with a 2011 pilot being screened at San Diego Comic-Con that never moved forward.

Are you looking forward to checking out this TV series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]