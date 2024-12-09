Nosferatu Replica Sarcophagus Bed Blows Away Popcorn Buckets

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The upcoming Nosferatu remake is shaping up to be a gothic horror hit thanks to writer-director Robert Eggers and an all-star cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe. However, the piece of Nosferatu merchandise that everyone will be talking about won’t be some lowly popcorn bucket. Oh no. They’ve stepped things up considerably with a giant, $25,000 bucket for your body to slumber in during the daylight hours.

It may seem like a joke at first, but Focus Features is actually selling a full-size, 250 pound replica of the sarcophagus featured in Nosferatu, complete with a custom-fit mattress inside. What’s more, they won’t be cheaply slapping this thing together. Each bed is made to order, includes a certificate of authenticity, and is said to be “hand-crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings.” The Sarcophagus outside measures (including lid and base): 97.75” Length, 36” Wide, and 46.5” High. Note that the lid is made of foam, presumably so you don’t actually become a corpse should you choose to actually sleep in this thing.

Nosferatu Replica Sarcophagus Bed

Despite the extremely hefty price tag, we wouldn’t be surprised to see collectors and horror enthusiasts snatch this up. If you have the means, you can order a Nosferaty replica sarcophagus right here at the NBC Store while they last.

Of course, a collector’s item as elaborate as this won’t be especially desirable if the film is a flop but, thus far, the reviews have been stellar. Comicbook’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 5 out of 5 calling it “Gothic horror at its finest“:

[Anyone who has even a passing familiarity with Eggers’ work could have predicted that his Nosferatu would be visually striking and tonally sophisticated, all while being both romantic and terrifying, but it’s Depp’s enthralling performance and Skarsgård’s nightmarish metamorphosis into Orlok that makes this not only Eggers’s masterpiece, it also serves as a seminal interpretation of a century-old text that will be the defining gothic horror for a generation of filmgoers.[

Nosceratu arrives exclusively in theaters on December 25th. The synopsis reads: “From writer-director Robert Eggers (THE WITCH, THE LIGHTHOUSE) NOSFERATU is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.” You can check out all of the latest news for the film right here.