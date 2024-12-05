Nosferatu’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets Record for Fan-Favorite Director

Nosferatu is about to be released, and critics have already seen it, with the film currently holding a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews are mostly positive, praising the approach and the authentic way the story has been retold. The remake of the classic is directed by Robert Eggers, known for films like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. He made a name for himself as a filmmaker with a meticulous style when it comes to recreating historical periods. It’s worth noting that this is a pretty impressive feat, considering F.W. Murnau’s silent version has a score of 97%.

Nosferatu is a gothic love story about a woman and an obsessed vampire, and it became famous for being an unauthorized adaptation of Dracula. The plot follows German realtor Thomas Hutter, who travels to Count Orlok’s castle to help him buy a house. As they interact, Hutter begins to suspect that Orlok might not be human. When Hutter returns home, he finds that Orlok has followed him, and the vampire becomes obsessed with his wife.

It’s interesting to note that part of the reason Eggers was seen as the perfect choice to retell the story is that Nosferatu had been one of his greatest desires from a very young age. He was announced as the film’s director in 2015, but in an interview with IndieWire the following year, he mentioned that he initially hoped Nosferatu would be his second film, right after The Witch. However, it took nearly a decade before the project finally got off the ground, which might have even helped take the film to the next level as, during this time, Eggers further solidified his place in the film industry.

Some differences between the original Nosferatu and the remake, like the ending, are worth mentioning, especially since the director, who wanted something different, revealed that Bill Skarsgård, who plays Count Orlok, helped him perfect this part. The idea was to transform the vampire concept and give him a more vulnerable side, apart from the “gross” and “sexualized” portrayal. “It’s very subtle, and it’s not there often, but it is enough. I think the ending of the movie is much more effective than it would have been without Bill’s acute sensitivity to that – while still delivering on this big, scary, masculine vampire,” he said about the modification in an interview with SFX magazine.

With all the success it’s already enjoying, could Nosferatu also make its way into the Oscar race? The impressive critical response, combined with its end-of-year release, certainly positions it well for a shot at being nominated in the upcoming edition of the awards. While horror films are often overlooked by the Academy, this one might surprise. Based on the trailer alone, it’s easy to imagine nominations in categories like Cinematography, Art Direction, and Costume Design.

The film features an all-star cast, including Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and, last but not least, Willem Dafoe, who returns to this universe after starring in Shadow of the Vampire.

Nosferatu will hit theaters on December 25, 2024.