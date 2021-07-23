M. Night Shyamalan's Old Full Theatrical Trailer Released

If you're hoping for some twists and turns as you return to theaters this summer, you have nothing to fear. M. Night Shyamalan, a filmmaker who has made a career out of pulling the rug out from under audiences, is back with a new movie that is sure to deliver some big surprises. The film is called Old, and it tells the story of a family on vacation that suddenly discovers they're aging at an incredibly rapid rate.

The film looks quite different from many of Shyamalan's other projects in the past, especially in the newly-released trailer. Universal debuted the eerie new trailer on Thursday morning, setting up the story and sending chills down the spines of viewers. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Old stars Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Syfy’s Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime’s The Affair), and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).

You can check out the film's official synopsis below.

"This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."

Old will be the first non-franchise movie from Shyamalan since The Visit, which was released in 2015. The director followed that up with Split and Glass, both of which exist as a part of the story that began in 2000's Unbreakable. Split wasn't originally advertised as an Unbreakable sequel, but the twist in the final moments revealed the connection, leading to the story's climax in Glass.

That said, given Shymalan's track record, Old easily could be connected to one of his other projects, and we just don't know it yet.

Are you excited to check out Old this summer? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Old is set to arrive in theaters on July 23rd.