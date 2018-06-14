Robert Kirkman’s ‘Outcast’ Season 2 Trailer Released

If you’re eagerly waiting for the return of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, it looks like another Robert Kirkman-inspired series could be right around the corner.

Cinemax’s Outcast, which is based on the Kirkman comic of the same name, recently debuted the trailer for its second season. You can check it out above.

Outcast follows Patrick Fugit as Kyle Barnes, a young man who is dealing with the societal effects of the demonic possession he’s been plagued with since he was a child. The series also stars Philip Glenister, Wrenn Schmidt, Brent Spiner, and the late Reg E. Cathey.

Season one of Outcast debuted on Cinemax back in 2016, and was very quickly renewed for a second season. The sophomore season actually already aired in the U.K. from April to June of last year, but will soon be headed to the United States.

It’s safe to say that in the years since Outcast first entered development, the horror television landscape has evolved quite a bit. But according to Kirkman, there’s certainly a place for all of those shows to coexist.

“Horror is always the most scary when it’s the most real.” Kirkman said back in 2014. “And this is a very personal subject matter to a lot of people. It’s something that I think a vast majority of our population actually believes to be a real phenomenon that’s taking place and that makes these things that much scarier and that much cooler. I think that it’s definitely a realm of horror fiction that deserves to be explored and can definitely be explored in a myriad of ways and still be exciting and engaging and new.”

“[Showtime’s] Penny Dreadful is dancing around the edges of this and something like [NBC’s] Constantine looks like it’s going to be dealing with a more action-driven angle of this.” Kirkman continued. Outcast is going to go down this emotional road and show this really deep character-driven emotional journey that will make it stand apart from any other explorations of exorcism and demonic possession that are going on on TV right now. I think there’s room for all that stuff.”

The second season of Outcast will premiere on Friday, July 20th at 10pm ET on Cinemax.