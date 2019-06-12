Outsmart Pennywise in the IT: Evil Below Strategy Board Game

In USAopoly’s (The Op) new IT: Evil Below board game, you and up to six of your friends will take on the roles of the Losers’ Club in an attempt to stop Pennywise from terrorizing the town of Derry. Each character has specialized abilities, and working together is crucial – if even one player dies, Pennywise wins.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, IT: Evil Below is available to pre-order now via the Warner Bros. shop for $37.95 with shipping slated for September 30th. The game is also available to pre-order via Amazon, though it has a pretty hefty shipping cost.

IT: Evil Below follows recently released versions of Monopoly and Clue that come with a terrifying Pennywise-style twist. First up we have Monopoly: IT, which is available to order right here for $39.93. USAopoly (The OP) describes how the game works below.

“Monopoly: IT makes buying, selling, and trading places in and around Derry, Maine the key to winning this uncanny twist of “the Landlord’s Game.” Using tokens of iconic items such as an Inhaler, Paper Boat, and Bicycle, players can draw Encounters and Phenomena cards as they build Suburban Houses and Apartment Buildings on locations like Pennywise’s Cistern and the Derry Sewers.”

Clue: IT is available to order here for $39.91. The official description reads:

“Based on the hit 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures’ film, CLUE takes the classic mystery game even further into shrouded chaos as Bill Denbrough and his friends attempt to determine Pennywise’s Plan. Travel between the The House on Neibolt Street, the Synagogue, Derry Public Library, and more to identify various items used to lure the town’s youth, while avoiding Red Balloons that will end the operation before the menacing killer’s Plan can be uncovered.”

IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th.

