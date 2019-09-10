Pennywise Is Looking For Love In The Bachelorette And IT CHAPTER TWO Parody

The Bachelorette always brings out the sense of competition amongst the men, but that really takes on a whole new meaning if one of the contestants happens to be a murderous otherworldly clown. That’s the premise in this new sketch from James Cordon’s The Late Late Show, which features IT Chapter Two’s central villain Pennywise looking for love amongst the new cast of the Bachelorette with red balloon in hand, and as you might expect his inclusion makes the other contestants a little…unsettled. No one can really figure out why he’s there, but he does his best pitch in a confessional video, which reveals not only is he a murderous clown but he’s also a personal trainer. Who knew?

Fans of the Bachelor and Bachelorette will recognize many hallmarks of the show, like Ashley putting on a talent show for the guys to perform in. The guys juggle, sing, and even make balloon animals, but Pennywise is a dancing fiend, and Ashley is quite taken with him.

While she really liked Pennywise, she picks someone else for some private time, but Pennywise crashes the party by suddenly appearing in a creepy way. As he states, he isn’t here to make friends, but is instead here ” to be the physical manifestation of your worst nightmares.”

That creepy smile doesn’t help either, but things are going fine until Tyler P reveals all the horrible things Pennywise did in Derry. A fight ensues, and well, let’s just say eventually things don’t go so well for Tyler P.

You can watch the full parody in the video above, and the official description can be found below.

“The latest bachelorette’s quest for love in the storied franchise has her choosing from a group of honorable men named Tyler and Pennywise, a clown with a troubled past and a big heart. Will the clown’s talent, wit and charm overcome some of the qualities that might have him at a disadvantage?”

You can find the official description for It Chapter Two below.

“Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club—young and adult—in a return to where it all began with It Chapter Two.

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, It Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama”) stars as Beverly, James McAvoy (“Split,” upcoming “Glass”) as Bill, Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry,” “The Skeleton Twins”) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s “Mary Kills People”) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Eddie, and Andy Bean (“Allegiant,” Starz’ “Power”) as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.”

It Chapter Two is in theaters now.