Listen to an Excerpt From New ‘Pet Semetary’ Audiobook

With the amount of time people spend in cars or riding public transportation, there’s a much bigger need for audiobook versions of classic novels. After patiently waiting for years, fans have finally gotten an audiobook version of Stephen King‘s classic Pet Sematary, narrated by Michael C. Hall from Dexter. To celebrate the release of the audiobook, King shared an excerpt of the narration, which you can listen to below.

In the story, “When the Creeds move into a beautiful old house in rural Maine, it all seems too good to be true: physician father, beautiful wife, charming little daughter, adorable infant son — and now an idyllic home. As a family, they’ve got it all…right down to the friendly cat. But the nearby woods hide a blood-chilling truth — more terrifying than death itself…and hideously more powerful.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Readers have been asking for this audiobook for a very long time,” King explained in a statement when the audiobook was announced. “I know the listening experience will be worth the wait with Michael as narrator.”

“We’re thrilled to finally bring Pet Sematary to King’s audiobook fans,” Simon & Schuster Audio president and publisher Chris Lynch shared. “Michael C. Hall is a perfect match for this timeless story, which has long deserved an unabridged production.”

Pet Sematary was adapted into a film in 1989, earning a sequel in 1992. Stephen King‘s recent uptick in popularity, such as last year’s IT going on to earn over $700 million worldwide, has scored the novel another theatrical adaptation. The upcoming film will be directed by Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, who directed 2014’s Starry Eyes and are currently working on the third season of Scream.

Like many of King’s books, the origins of the novel were rooted in his own experience. The inspiration for the story came from an incident in which King stayed at a house that was across the street from an actual pet cemetery. Stephen King’s website describes what it was about the house that inspired him to write the novel:

“Stephen was serving as a writer-in-residence at the University of Maine at Orono and living in a rented house in nearby Orrington that bordered a major truck route which frequently claimed the lives of dogs and cats. In the woods behind his house, local children had created an informal pet cemetery. One day, his daughter’s cat was killed by a passing truck. Stephen was faced with the task of burying the cat in the pet cemetery and then explaining to his daughter what had happened.” The site adds, “It was on the third day after the burial that the idea for a novel came to him.”

You can grab the audiobook from Amazon now.

The upcoming adaptation of the story is set to hit theaters on April 19, 2019.

Which other King novels would you like to hear as audiobooks? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Facebook, Stephen King]

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.