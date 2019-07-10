Pet Sematary Fans Celebrate Home Video Release With Screening in Cat Cafe

On the cover of Stephen King‘s novel Pet Sematary, readers can see a snarling cat, hinting to audiences that felines play an important role in the narrative. Whether they read the book or saw one of the film adaptations, audiences know that the Creed family cat, Church, plays an important role in the narrative, forever linking the storyline with the notion of a sinister feline. To celebrate the latest adaptation of the story landing on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, star Jeté Laurence joined a group of brave fans to watch the film in a cat cafe after dark, surrounded by the cuddly creatures. Check out how the screening went in the video above.

In the film, after the Creed family relocates from Boston to rural Maine, they soon discover an ancient burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. When tragedy strikes, the grief-stricken father is driven by the cemetery’s sinister power, setting off a perilous chain of events that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences. Some secrets are best left buried in this twisted thriller.

The significance of Church in the film is that, after the beloved cat dies, Louis Creed learns from his neighbor that, if the cat is buried in sacred ground, it will return from the dead. Church does return, but with a much more sinister agenda. The same thing happens when he buries his daughter, played by Laurence.

The film’s writer, Jeff Buhler, teased how the legends of the sacred ground could potentially be explored in a follow-up film.

“We had discussions about possible follow-up films, and for the most part, everybody feels like we’ve told the story of the Creeds,” Buhler shared with ComicBook.com. “It’s difficult, there are ways to continue this story, this particular story, but it feels almost, the trajectory of this film feels like we flew the plane into the mountain a little bit. It just blows up.”

He added, “So a lot of the ideas that we’ve been batting around currently, recently, have all been about, more about digging into the mythology of the town, these rituals that children present, the mythology of the Micmac, the Wendigo, the cemetery, the origins, Jud’s life. So it looks like, I don’t want to promise anything, because we don’t know, we’re not even down the road on an idea yet.”

Pet Sematary is out now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

