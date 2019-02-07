New ‘Pet Sematary’ Poster Released

The new trailer for the remake of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary (2019) is out, and along with it, Paramount has released a new poster for the film.

Check it out, below!

As you can see, this poster is pretty much built in the image of a Marvel Studios movie poster. The stacked photoshop collage of characters is now a Marvel signature – only in this twisted case, the “heroes” at the forefront are the murderous undead that the cemetery resurrects. Best of all, the biggest silhouette framing all the rest is the cat that John Lighgow’s character, Jud Crandall, brings back for himself. Between this poster and the way the trailer footage is cut together, it’s almost like the cat is (literally) being framed as the mastermind of this whole demonic affair.

The new Pet Sematary trailer definitely seems to stand alongside IT as a terrifying big-budget horror movie blockbuster – and according to writer Jeff Buhler, they want Pet Sematary to take the lead as the most revered Stephen King movie adaptation of all timed:

“I will say this, if you love the book, you’ll love this movie,” Buhler previously shared with Dread Central. “[Directors] Dennis [Widmyer] and Kevin [Kolsch] are both such visionaries in terms of how they’ve approached it, from not only a horror standpoint but also a character standpoint, and it’s been really gratifying to work with those guys. I think we’re on track to it make one of the scariest Stephen King adaptations ever! That’s our goal anyway.”

The film stars Jason Clarke (Terminator Genisys) as Louis Creed; Amy Seimetz (Stranger Things) as Rachel Creed; with an appearance from Jon Lithgow as Jud Crandall.

Synopsis: Louis Creed, his wife Rachel and their two children Gage and Ellie move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie ‘Pet Sematary’ located near their home. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, they resort to burying it in the mysterious pet sematary which is definitely not as it seems as it proves to the Creeds that a pet isn’t just for life

Pet Sematary rises in theaters (again) on April 5th.