New ‘Pet Sematary’ Teaser Offers Glimpse at Zelda

A (short) new promo for the remake of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary has been released, and you can watch it below!

Though only about 15 seconds long, the new promo manages to get right to the horrific heart of this iconic King story: that what you get back from the grave isn’t the same as what you put in it. Phrases like “They don’t come back the same,” or “Sometimes, dead is better,” are classic quotes associated with the original film, so it’s great to see this remake bringing them back, and putting them to effective use.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This shortened promo pretty much echoes the quick final montage of footage from the first Pet Sematary trailer. It’s basically all of the best scare teases condensed into the sort of trailer that’s perfectly suited for the fleeting attentions of the Twitter generation. It also gives us a very brief glimpse at Zelda, sister of the female lead Rachel, who became a fan-fav standout of the 1989 film.

The remake will follow closely along with King’s original novel, with a modern updates, of course. Check out the synopsis, below:

“Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

The film stars Jason Clarke (Terminator Genisys) as Louis Creed; Amy Seimetz (Stranger Things) as Rachel Creed; with an appearance from Jon Lithgow as Jud Crandall. According to the remake’s writer, Jeff Buhler, this remake won’t just be terrifying – it will allegedly give Warner Bros. two-part IT movie a running for the title of ‘scariest Stephen King movie adaptation of all time’:

“I will say this, if you love the book, you’ll love this movie,” Buhler previously shared with Dread Central. “[Directors] Dennis [Widmyer] and Kevin [Kolsch] are both such visionaries in terms of how they’ve approached it, from not only a horror standpoint but also a character standpoint, and it’s been really gratifying to work with those guys. I think we’re on track to it make one of the scariest Stephen King adaptations ever! That’s our goal anyway.”

Pet Sematary rises in theaters (again) on April 5th.