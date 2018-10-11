‘Pet Sematary’ Trailer Released

After Pet Sematary delivered fans the first images and poster for the highly-anticipated adaptation of the Stephen King novel, we finally have our first look at footage in the form of a teaser trailer. Check out the teaser above before the film hits theaters on April 5, 2019.

The film’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

This marks the second feature-film adaptation of the King novel, with the previous film having hit theaters in 1989. As evidenced by last year’s IT becoming one of the most successful movies of the year, the studio is clearly hoping that they can take a familiar story that has already been adapted and deliver audiences an all-new incarnation of the classic.

The previous incarnation of the story is full of many memorably horrifying sequences, though the film’s writer, Jeff Buhler, thinks this film could not only surpass the previous adaptation but could also become the most effective King adaptation of all time.

“I will say this, if you love the book, you’ll love this movie,” Buhler previously shared with Dread Central. “[Directors] Dennis [Widmyer] and Kevin [Kolsch] are both such visionaries in terms of how they’ve approached it, from not only a horror standpoint but also a character standpoint, and it’s been really gratifying to work with those guys. I think we’re on track to it make one of the scariest Stephen King adaptations ever! That’s our goal anyway.”

One reason why the original King novel has become so beloved is that, rather than being just another scary story, the narrative explores how a family copes with loss and death, as well as the importance of being able to say goodbye. It ends up being the family’s patriarch and his ego about being able to control death that leads to the horrifying experience.

Widmyer described Louis to Entertainment Weekly as “a guy who thinks he has death figured out. ‘I see death every day, I work in an ER. Don’t tell me about death, I understand death.’ But he doesn’t understand death when it’s dropped onto his lap. He’ll do whatever he can to undo it. It’s sort of like the science world meets the supernatural world.”

Pet Sematary lands in theaters on April 5, 2019.

