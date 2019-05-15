Preacher Season 4 First Look Released

The AMC network took a big gamble in 2010 when it debuted its adaptation of The Walking Dead, as it was previously known for its prestige dramas more than its genre storytelling. That series has become one of the biggest TV shows of the past decade, inspiring the network to pursue more genre comic book adaptations. Preacher, based on the Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon comic book, debuted in 2016 and has fully embraced the bizarre, gruesome, and hilarious source material, with the series returning for a fourth and final season on August 4th. Check out the first photos of the final season below.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television,” AMC Networks president of programming of entertainment networks David Madden shared in a statement when the fourth season was announced. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan, and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

While fans of the series were thrilled that Preacher would get getting another season, we didn’t learn until last month that it would also be the final season. The third season concluded with Jesse leaving Angeliville behind while the Grail took Cassidy with them, possibly setting the stage for a conflict that fans will remember from the original comic series. Co-creator of the show Seth Rogen previously teased that, while some fans might know what’s on the horizon, he isn’t afraid to deliver some surprises.

“When you see in the comic books this spooky house in the Bayou somewhere you don’t ask a lot of questions,” Rogen previously detailed. “But like as soon as it’s brought into the real world you’re like ‘What do these people do? What do they do all day? What is this? Do they have dogs? Do they hike? How does this work?’ As soon as we started having this conversation we realized that there was actually a lot of opportunities to build out the mythology of Angelville and what they actually do. What the purpose of it is and whether or not other people do the same thing and how they knew those people.”

The final season of Preacher kicks off on August 2nd on AMC.

