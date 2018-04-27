‘The Predator’ Official Synopsis Reveals New Type of Predator

During CinemaCon 2018, 20th Century Fox revealed some new information about Shane Black’s The Predator, which has been shrouded in mystery since it went into production. Now you can check out the official storyline details for yourself:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

This synopsis syncs up pretty well with other details about the human storyline in the film, which was previously revealed by some of the cast members. Here’s what actor Thomas Jane (The Punisher) revealed about backstory of the “ex-soldiers” mentioned in the synopsis:

“We play these veterans from like Afghanistan, Iraq war or whatever. But we’re all f—ing crazy so we go to the VA hospital to get our meds… we’re in group therapy and of course, somebody flips out… and we all get arrested and get thrown onto the bus to go down to the hospital and they throw this other guy on the bus too… And he’s a guy they’ve actually marked to kill him because he’s seen a UFO, he’s seen the Predator ships come down so they lock him up and throw him in with us lunatics

They’re going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over and we’re all like ‘f–k that man, let’s go kill these f–king Predators ourselves’ and we’re just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there’s these aliens out there.”

This sounds very much like a Shane Black movie, but also a chapter of the Predator series that has potential to be expanded into other franchises!

We all know how poorly the AVP experiment of the 2000s turned out, but will be curious to find out what kind of “upgrades” these new Predators have given themselves, and if those enhancements will connect back to things like the Alien franchise Xenomorphs; it would be a Shane Black move to have The Predator be a secret launchpad to a larger crossover movie event to come later. Black also revealed at CinemaCon that this installment will recognize events of the first two films, and as fans know, Predator 2 contained its own little Easter egg reference to being in the same universe as the Xenomorphs, so that would all be in keeping with canon.

Do you think The Predator‘s enhanced Predators will bring some big twists and surprises, and what do you think of this plot angle? Let us know in the comments!