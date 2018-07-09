‘The Predator’ Reveals New Look at New Super Predator

You’ve seen a Predator, but have you ever seen a Super Predator? Here’s your best look yet.

20th Century Fox has released a new photo of the “super-Predator” that will appear in Shane Black‘s upcoming film The Predator. The new Predator’s design features tight armor plating and a glossy black helmet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below (via Empire):

Black explained the challenge of designing the new Predator for the film.

“The challenge became to make it frightening,” Black told Empire. “‘Cause upon that hinged everything — whether you bought our heroes going up against him and felt a real threat for them. We had to invent a scenario in which the Predators were mysterious and scary again.”

Fox also recently released a large batch of new high-definition photos from The Predator.

The Predator recently underwent some reshoots. A report suggests that the reshoots involved changes to the film’s climax and connections to the past Predator films.

The Predator stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey. In an interview, Black promised that the film will bring the Predator franchise in some new directions.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.

“It’s the ambitiousness of not wanting to stay small and just wanting to pack as many different possibilities, themes, and characters,” Black explained of his approach. “I think in the same way that Aliens succeeded so well that you had Bill Paxton and Jeanette Goldstein and Lance Henrikson that were popular. You had great characters. So, I think the death of some of the Predator movies has been a dearth of really intriguing characters that have development.”

What do you think of the new Predator? Let us know in the comments!

The Predator opens in theaters on September 14th.