The Best Found Footage Horror Movie Is Finally Streaming (And It’s Free)

One of the best found footage horror movies is now available to stream for free. While the Spanish-language film was not released in theaters stateside, the film quickly became a cult-classic and remains a fan-favorite in the genre to this day. For fans that haven’t seen the film, which was released to critical acclaim in 2007, earning a Fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes you’re in luck. REC, which was originally released in 2008, is now streaming for free on the streaming service Tubi. In fact, all four of the REC movies are now available to stream on Tubi. The success of REC even gave way to an American-remake four years later with the movie Quarantine, starring Dexter alum, Jennifer Carpenter.

REC follows a reporter named Angela, who works on the show called While You Sleep. In the movie, Angela, along with her cameraman, end up recording the horrifying outbreak of a disease that ultimately turns human beings into cannibals. The film was directed by Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza, who also write the screenplay alongside Luiso Berdejo. Although the movie wasn’t released in US theaters initially, it did earn an impressive $32.5 million at the international box office and spawned its own film franchise. Unfortunately, though, the other three films were never able to recapture the acclaim of the first film.

Following REC‘s success, an American-remake was quickly ordered with Carpenter set to play the leading role of the reporter. The film was nearly a shot-for-shot remake of REC, but failed to impress, with the movie earning a Rotten score of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, however, the film still performed moderately well at the box office. Quarantine earned $41.3 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $12 million. Enough to generate a sequel with 2011’s Quarantine 2: Terminal, although the movie skipped theaters and was released a direct-to-video title. No further sequels have been ordered since Quarantine 2: Terminal.

The American-remake of REC, Quarantine, was directed by John Erick Dowdle, who also helped to co-write the screenplay. Along with Carpenter, it also starred Steve Harris, Jay Hernandez, Columbus Short, Joey King, and Dania Ramirez. While Quarantine 2: Terminal hailed from writer and director John Pogue, and starred Mercedes Mason, Josh Cooke, Bre Blair, Noree Victoria, and Ignacio Serricchio.

At the time of its initial release, REC was hailed as successfully emerging its viewers in its horrorscape and finding a way to make found footage effective, without being over the top. The film came at a time when found footage was at an all time high in horror. Following the unexpected success of The Blair Witch Project in 1999, plenty of found footage movies would following including the Paranormal Activity movies, V/H/S, and later Searching. Found footage horror continues to entice crowds to this day, with films like Host, Unfriended, and the Creep films.

REC, along with its three sequels, is now streaming for free on Tubi. If you’d like to watch the American-remake, Quarantine, that film is also available to stream for free on the service, along with its little seen sequel, Quarantine 2: Terminal.